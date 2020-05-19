How do you spend your time?
I am quite fortunate and thankful to work at an essential business so my current work day has not changed much.
What are you reading?
Not what I would like to be . . . my reading relates to information on working procedure regarding COVID-19 and guidelines on keeping employers and employees safe moving forward.
What are you listening to?
Oldies on Pandora
What are you watching on TV?
'Bloodline'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Made two pizzas, one veggie for my husband and one spinach, prosciutto and goat cheese for my kids.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
That I really enjoy working and having structure.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
While it is a terrible thing, it has allowed the whole family to be together again, which is really awesome. I love the chaos of having 3 kids in their twenties around! We are not able to have the larger family gatherings like we normally do, but I know that will happen soon enough.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I can say that my priorities remain the same. I was brought up with loving parents who made family, faith, work and helping others a priority. They instilled their values and beliefs in me and I hope to pass them on to my kids.
