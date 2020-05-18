While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I work full time in public affairs and communications at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton. During this pandemic, I also assist with the state’s COVID-19 response at the Joint Information Center in Concord. If not working, Saturdays are spent on house projects. Sundays are reserved for my MiMi hat that I wear as care provider for my two granddaughters.
What are you reading?
Numerous local, state and national print media publications. And on Sundays, lots of children’s books for a bright-eyed, smiling two-year old.
What are you listening to?
In the mornings while getting ready for work, Fred and Amy on Mix 94.1 FM. They are great about keeping our region up-to-date on community news, and they’re quite entertaining. At the risk of showing my age, on the weekends I enjoy classic rock from the late '70s and '80s :)
What are you watching on TV?
News programs. Other than that, I half listen to whatever my husband is watching while I keep up with the social media sites I manage for work and non-profit organizations.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Chili in the slow cooker; it's great to have dinner ready and waiting after work.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
The amazing well-oiled machine of our state’s Emergency Operations Center, discovered while helping at the Joint Information Center of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management office. I have also discovered the efficiencies of Internet and phone meetings for community and non-profit boards; it has been great.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
In too many ways to count, but primarily, it has given me a deeper appreciation for the numerous caring hearts that jump forward, eager to help others. On the other side of the coin, it has prohibited me from fulfilling my New Year’s resolution of spending more time with friends.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I appreciate time spent with special people, like my dad and mother-in-law, even more. People working in long term care have a constant focus on the well-being of others. This virus has really brought to light that we can’t take care of others until we ensure that we, ourselves, are well.
