While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
We are a multi-generational household of 9 in Belmont. We’ve been spring cleaning, gardening, having bonfires, doing a lot of cooking, karaoke and canvas painting. Also home schooling a 4th grader and a sophomore.
What are you reading?
"Emotional Intelligence 2.0"
What are you listening to?
Pandora on shuffle
What are you watching on TV?
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,' 'The Shore, 'The Bachelor,' 'This Is Us,' '911,' and 'Station 19.'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Spaghetti and homemade meatballs, salad and Italian bread.
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
I’ve been enjoying spending much more quality time with family, sleeping in and going for walks. I have been working all day for the last 20 years and would just get home in time for dinner and bedtime with my kids. Now that I’m laid off, quality time with my kids and other family members has been a nice change.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
The pandemic began very shortly after I met someone and fell in love. We were spending our free time together and forming a great relationship, and when the stay at home order started everything came to a halt. The stress of social distancing has put a big strain and stunted the growth of our relationship. We have spent only four nights together since it started because we desperately missed each other. We see each other when we go grocery shopping together once a week, then afterwards we’ll get a full tank of gas and drive around for hours listening to music, stopping to take pictures, driving down backroads and getting lost on purpose just so we can spend more time together. This pandemic has definitely affected my relationship with my boyfriend the most.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
It has made me focus on the importance of protecting my health and the health of those around me. My actions don’t only affect me, they can affect everyone in my home. Being irresponsible could put my whole family at risk as well as myself. So I’ve been forced to change my usual habits and be more mindful when I’m in stores and other public places.
