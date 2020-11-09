LACONIA — Several felony child pornography charges have been leveled against a Tilton man.
Cory Sullivan, 35, of Hill Road, in Tilton, was indicted on 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images. The charges were issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
The charges allege that Sullivan had several images, showing either a child lewdly exhibiting her genitals, or involved in some kind of sex activity.
All 10 indictments carry a potential prison term of 7½ to 15 years on each charge.
Others indicted are:
James Donnelly, 41, of Beach Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, Donnelly raped a 12-year-old girl who was a family member. Donnelly was also indicted on misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening for allegedly terrorizing the girl.
Raul Arizmendi, 23, of Lyman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a motor vehicle. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault involving a second person.
David W. Bickford, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
James Bonefant, 20, of Lords Hill Road, in Epsom, was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery at a Laconia residence in November 2018.
Daniel Camire, 59, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Leo Chagnon Sr., 61, of Plains Court, in Franklin, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid license.
Joanna Geenlay, 32, of South Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 7-year-old automobile.
Matthew R. Greenwood, 36, of Leisure Lane, in Belmont, was indicted on two charges of domestic violence simple assault. Greenwood allegedly strangled a 15-year-old household member on two different occasions last January. Greenwood was also indicted on two misdemeanor charges of simple assault involving the same teenager.
Matthew Hagen, 31, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on charges of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault and kidnapping. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail conditions.
Stacy Hurst, 35, of Laconia Road, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a motor vehicle — domestic violence second-degree assault, and two charges of driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Ryan B. Knot, 39, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Stephen Laboe, 39, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jonathan Lane, 47, of Mayhew Turnpike, in Bridgewater, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a motor vehicle, and driving after he had been certified a habitual offender. According to the indictment, Lane fled from law enforcement in a vehicle at speeds up to 100 mph while there was a passenger inside.
Jason M. MacLeod, 40, of Range Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Michelle Newquist, 50, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was indicted on two counts of aggravated DWI. Newquist is charged with being under the influence when she was involved in a motor vehicle collision in Laconia in February which resulted in serious injuries to two other people.
Stephanie Pierce, 36, of Merrimack Circle, in Webster, was indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property. Pierce is alleged to have received an automobile, a smartphone, and a checkbook that she knew or believed were stolen. Pierce faces the possibility of enhanced penalties because of prior convictions on misdemeanor theft charges.
Albert Rama, 27, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Matthew Robie, 35, of Moses Avenue, in Hill, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a cane sword, and metallic knuckles.
Tyler St. George, 30, of Dove Lane, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault. He was also indicted on two misdemeanor charges of criminal threatening.
Erica Savage, 42, of River Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of organized retail crime enterprise.
Joey Woodbury, 33, of Water Street, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Cody Yale, 24, of Cleveland Place, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
