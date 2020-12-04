LACONIA — A local man has been indicted on multiple charges of possessing child pornography.
Alan Bushway, 20, of Rowe Court, in Laconia, was indicted on 15 counts of possession of a child sexual abuse image. According to the indictments, Bushway possessed images of boys and girls engaged in various sexual acts.
Bushway faces the potential of being sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in prison on each charge.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Bushway was among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Kevin Collins, 38, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Shelby W. Davis, 38, of Parade Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ashley Doherty, 39, of Stockbridge Corner Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Micah Donovan, 35, of Granite Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of attempting to take a firearm from an on-duty police officer.
Roy French, 40, of North Main Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Joshua Hartford, 32, of Westerly, Rhode Island, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment, the alleged victim was “helpless to resist” when the alleged rape occurred.
R’ Jaye Ladd, 20, of Hill Street, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of felonious sexual assault. According to the indictment the alleged victim was 13 years old at the time of the assault.
Christopher Mathieson, 34, of Manchester Street, in Manchester, was indicted on two counts of check forgery.
Lee Miller, 23, of Arndt Road, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking. According to the indictment, Miller processed bogus store returns while working at the Petco store in Gilford.
Shabazz Mote, 35, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a bicycle worth more than $1,500.
Colby Mudgett, 18, of Fuller Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Nicholas B. Murphy, 32, of Tee Dee Road, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of simple assault by a prisoner. According to the indictments, Murphy assaulted another inmate at the Belknap County House of Corrections twice in the same day.
Allan Nicholson, 39, of Hayward Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Derek Nicholson, 33, of Coons Point Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Jason Paradise, 44, of Merrimack Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of check forgery.
Heather Paul, 30, of Dyer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of check forgery.
Arianna Pettigrew, 34, of Adams Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of dissemination of private sexual images. According to the indictment, Pettigrew deliberately shared an image of the alleged female victim who was bare-breasted in order to “harass, intimidate, threaten, or coerce” the woman.
Benjamin D. Rourke, 36, of Northview Road, in Gilford, was indicted on four misdemeanor counts of sexual assault. According to the indictment, Rourke several times stroked the breasts of a 13-year-old girl.
Bradley Swinton, 45, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on one count of domestic violence second-degree assault, and two counts of domestic violence simple assault.
Randall Vetrone, 52, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking — a truck.
Cherie Whitcomb, 57, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and simple assault.
Cody Yale, 24, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a car. He was also indicted on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and a charge of simple assault.
