LACONIA — A Barnstead man who allegedly fired several shots at the driver of a dump truck in Alton last April has been indicted for attempted murder and other charges.
Marcos Pagan, 58, of Old Rochester Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. The indictments were issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Pagan’s charges stem from an incident in which four shots hit the dump truck driver. The driver, a 29-year-old Connecticut man, suffered wounds to his left shoulder, groin, abdomen and buttocks, according to a police affidavit filed in connection with his arrest. One bullet was still lodged in his body, the affidavit stated.
Pagan is still being held without bail in preventive detention at the Belknap County Corrections facility in Laconia.
Investigators said at the time that they believed the incident began as a domestic dispute between the driver and members of Pagan’s family that allegedly escalated into an argument outside the Pagan residence.
The driver then left in his truck after the argument and traveled through Alton, where Pagan pulled up beside the dump truck driver’s door, displayed a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol, and fired several rounds.
The bullets struck the driver’s door, window, and cab of the dump truck.
A woman passenger in the dump truck was uninjured.
Pagan was later taken into custody at his residence.
He later told police that he and the dump truck driver had argued over Pagan’s daughter, who the driver once dated, according to the affidavit.
Pagan faces a possible 10- to 20-year prison term on the attempted murder charge. The first-degree assault charge is potentially punishable by 7½ to 15 years in prison, while the reckless conduct and assault charges each carry the possibility of 3½ to seven years in prison.
