LACONIA — A local man has been indicted on two charges of drug trafficking.
Brendan Boyle, 42, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of sale of a controlled drug — fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was also indicted for possession of the anti-seizure drug clonazepam.
Boyle faces the possibility of being sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on the drug sale charges.
Boyle is among a number of people who were charged with drug-related crimes by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Christopher Adler, 35, of North State Street, in Concord, was indicted for possession of clonazepam. Adler has previously been charged with drug possession.
Peter Anastos, 23, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and the pain-relieving drug buprenorphine.
Leroy H. Boynton III, 52, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was indicted on three charges of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine, clonazepam, and the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam.
Autumn Burley, 26, of Riverside Court, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug — fentanyl and buprenorphine.
John A. Cathcart, 56, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine, and buprenorphine.
Leo Chagnon Sr., 61, of Plains Court, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Raeven Chekos, 38, of Orchard Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Collins, 49, of Oak Hill Road, in Northfield, was indicted for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of cocaine. He was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Christina Conley, 40, of Perkins Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a methamphetamine-fentanyl mixture. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of willful concealment.
Christopher Copp, 34, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Coreen Gagne, 21, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cedric Gatanti, 41, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Nathan Greene, 50, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three charges of possession of a controlled drug — methamphetamine, cocaine, and amphetamine.
Jason Hamel, 36, of Duston Road, in Windham, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance — fentanyl, and the prescription pain-reliever gabapentin.
Michelle Hammond, 30, of North State Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Brandon C. Hanson, 34, of Cricket Lane, in Rollinsford, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense) — methamphetamine, and buprenorphine. He was also indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Jean T. Loiselle, 54, of Jameson Street, in Laconia was indicted on three counts of sales of methamphetamine.
Paul Mangiafico, 30, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified a habitual offender.
Erin McCarthy, 22, of Sycamore Boulevard, in Farmington, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance — buprenorphine, and fentanyl.
Morgan A. McInerney, 37, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
Marissa Monsante, 25, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
