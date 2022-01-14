Nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains and on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, Wolfeboro, NH, traces its history back to 1759 and is “the oldest summer resort town in America.” The town’s name was in honor of General John Wolfe. In 1763 Governor John Wentworth established an estate on the site known as “Kingswood.” This was the first summer country estate in Northern New England. The town was eventually incorporated in 1770.
If the town fathers could see Wolfeboro today, they would be very proud. South and North Main Streets display shuttered white colonial homes and picket fences with a vibrant New England shopping district along Wolfeboro Bay’s water’s edge. Quaint shops like Black’s Paper Store + Gift Shop dating back to 1867 line the scenic roadway with fine dining establishments, pubs, and café’s overlooking blazing sunsets along the shoreline. The town is renowned for its beautiful estate homes that dot its majestic shoreline with dramatic westerly lake and mountain views. Many cultural events are enjoyed year-round in this thriving small resort town with its gazebo bandstand in Cate Park overlooking the town docks and boat ramp. I was in Wolfeboro yesterday and was impressed that all of the town docks were in the final stages of rebuilding… they looked fantastic; what quality construction!
The 18 hole Kingswood Golf Club is right up the road from the shopping district, and the 18 hole Lake Winnipesaukee Golf Club is only five miles from the center of Wolfeboro.
Brewster Academy, established in 1820, is a sprawling 80-acre campus with classic New England facilities, including a half-mile of shoreline in the town along Lake Winnipesaukee.
In addition to Lake Winnipesaukee, the town is blessed with Lake Wentworth, Crescent Lake, Rust Pond, and the Smith River. Wolfeboro has a population of about 6,416 (54th in New Hampshire) that swells to approximately 25,000 during the summer tourist season. The town consists of the main village of Wolfeboro as well as the smaller village of Wolfeboro Falls. The “Back Bay Area” is a scenic waterway that flows under the Back Bay Bridge to restaurants, the Sawmill Marina, and Water Ski Events near the former Wolfeboro Train Station is the Bucolic 11 mile Cotton Valley Rail Trail, home to joggers and bicyclists.
Wolfeboro contains 48.3 square miles of land area and 10.1 square miles of inland water area. There are approximately 4,846 total housing units in town. Grades k-12 are part of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District. There are two elementary schools with approximately 455 students, a middle school with approximately 371, and Kingswood Regional High School with close to 900 students. The Lakes Region Technology Center is another excellent facility in town.
Huggins Hospital on the main street is a 25-bed critical access hospital affiliated with Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. There are several town beaches and parks, the Libby and Wright Museums, three marinas (Goodhue Boat Company, Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club, and Sawmill Marina), the Nick Recreational Complex, The Wolfeboro Trolly Co., The Abenaki Ski Area, one of the country’s oldest small ski area’s, Kingswood Arts Center, Village Players Theatre on the Green, Arts & Crafts Festival, The NH Boat Museum, and so much more. The historic Wolfeboro Inn, Lake Wentworth Inn, 123 N. Main B&B, Windrifter Resort, Lakeview Inn, the new luxury Pickering House Inn, and many more hospitality offerings are located in town.
Many famous and influential people have spent time and have been drawn to live in Wolfeboro over the years. In Wolfeboro, you feel like you’ve stepped back in time to a simpler place where nothing has changed. Yes, the town has retained its authenticity and Norman Rockwell appeal.
So how is the real estate market in Wolfeboro performing over the past 3 years:
• In 2021 there were 122 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $422,000. The average sales price was $560,710. The highest sales price was $4,997,100. Median days on the market was 10. Total sales volume was $68,406,739.
• In 2021 there were 14 condominium sales. The median sales price was $457,500. The average sales price was $477,849. The highest sales price was $699,999. Median days on the market was eight. Total sales volume was $6,889,893.
• In 2020 there were 138 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $377,500. The average sales price was $635,576. The highest sales price was $3,990,000. Median days on the market was 27. Total sales volume was $87,709,598.
• In 2020 there were 12 condominium sales. The median sales price was $425,987. The average sales price was $437,973. The highest sales price was $725,000. Median days on the market was four. Total sales volume was $5,255,680.
• In 2019 there were 138 single-family home sales. The median sales price was $332,500. The average sales price was $616,612. The highest sales price was $7,750,000. Median days on the market was 33. Total sales volume was $85,009,759.
• In 2019 there were 25 condominium sales. The median sales price was $375,000. The average sales price was $410,356. The highest sales price was $625,000. Median days on the market was 28. Total sales volume was $10,258,900.
• There are only five single-family homes available for sale. The median listing price is $2,950,000. The average listing price is $6,885,800. The highest listing price is $19,500,000. Median days on the market is 135.
• There are no condominiums currently for sale.
Based on the above, there is one certainty out there… the oldest summer resort in America is still one of its best! However, Wolfeboro needs to replenish its available inventory soon.
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Town data was compiled by a NEREN search on 12/08/2021 at 11:00 am EST and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.