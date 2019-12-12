WOLFEBORO — The property tax rate for 2019, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, remains essentially the same as last year, increasing only four cents, or 0.3 percent, to $15.84 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, from the 2018 tax rate of $15.80.
The town’s total tax commitment increased by nearly $400,000 but was offset by a one percent increase in the town’s net assessed valuation, which now stands at $1.998 billion.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $3,160 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $202,000 today, and would have a tax bill of $3,199.68. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate increased by 11 cents, or 1.8 percent, from $5.98 per $1,000 in 2018 to $6.09 per $1,000 in 2019.
The county portion of the tax rate dropped four cents, or 3.1 percent, to $1.27 per $1,000 in 2019.
The state education tax rate dropped two cents, or 0.9 percent, to $2.24 per $1,000.
The local education tax rate dropped one cent, or 0.2 percent, to $6.24 per $1,000.
