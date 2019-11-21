TILTON — With the town’s net assessed valuation increasing by nearly $108 million, the 2019 property tax rate, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, is down 12.2 percent from last year. The new rate is $19.61 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, compared to $22.33 per $1,000 last year.
The net assessed valuation is $620,756,767, a 21 percent increase from 2018.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $4,466 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $242,000 today, and would have a tax bill of $4,745.62. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate is $6.38 per $1,000, a decrease of $1.06, or 14.2 percent, from the 2018 rate of $7.44 per $1,000.
The county tax rate, at $1.16 per $1,000, is down 25 cents, or 17.7 percent, from the 2018 tax rate of $1.41.
The state education aid, at $1.84, is down 42 cents, or 18.6 percent, from the 2018 rate of $2.26.
The local education tax of $10.23 per $1,000 is down 99 cents, or 8.8 percent, from 2018’s rate of $11.22.
