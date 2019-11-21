LACONIA — An additional $87 million in the city’s net assessed valuation — a 4 percent increase from 2018 — has kept the property tax rate relatively stable, with the rate actually decreasing by 1.2 percent from last year, even though the total amount of taxes raised increased from $44,516,031 in 2018 to $45,736,811 this year. The 2019 tax rate, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, is $20.59 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down 26 cents from $20.85 in 2018.
Valuations have been rising annually over the past several years, with the net assessed valuation increasing from $2.158 billion to $2.245 billion in the last year alone.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $4,170 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $208,000 today, and would have a tax bill of $4,282.72. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate fell from $8.11 per $1,000 in 2018 to $8.10 this year, representing a decrease of a tenth of a percent.
The county portion of the tax rate dropped by nine cents, or 6.7 percent, from $1.35 per $1,000 in 2018 to $1.26 per $1,000 this year.
The state education tax rate dropped by seven cents, or 3.3 percent, from $2.10 to $2.03.
The local education tax rate dropped by nine cents, or 1 percent, from $9.29 to $9.20.
