LACONIA — Two Laconia police officers who are patrol partners are in quarantine after one tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, Chief Matt Canfield said.
Canfield said the officer first reported symptoms Wednesday, but has not been able to identify the source of exposure. "We're trying to track it down, but it's next to impossible. We have personal protection equipment, but we can't wear goggles and face masks" when responding to crimes in progress because that would endanger officers, especially in volatile situations. Canfield said the department is looking at making "some drastic changes" by Friday to increase safety and decrease potential contagion. So far the efforts include maintaining safe distances, and taking complaints and nonviolent crime reports by phone, he said.
In Sanbornton, the local police department's six officers switched Monday to wearing goggles and N-95 face masks – which they had purchased last year for the opioid crisis – when they respond now to calls, and are asking residents to meet police outside their homes when possible in order to reduce risk.
"We may be wearing masks and goggles until we know someone is not exhibiting symptoms," Chief Stephen Hankard said Monday. "We're a small department. Once we have one officer offline that affects our entire schedule."
"Like everyone, officers are trying to keep their distance and still do their job," said Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier. "We're trying to have a lot of extra cars out there in case we get busy" and officers must go into quarantine; so far there have been no known exposures, Cormier said. The department responds to roughly 550 calls weekly, and is trying to reduce traffic into its small lobby by asking people to file non-crime reports and requests for permits and permit renewals by phone, including those related to pistols and parking. Tilton police are asking people if they have cold or flu symptoms before transporting them by patrol car – and calling emergency services workers if they say yes or there are obvious symptoms.
As of Monday, the highly-contagious flu-like virus which is spread by air droplets and contact with surfaces has killed one New Hampshire resident, a Hillsborough County man over 60 with multiple health problems. So far, 101 Granite Staters have tested positive for the virus.
Across the country and in the Lakes Region, law enforcement is scrambling to adapt, increase safety of officers and the public, as more states enter lockdown in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID19. Lakes Region police departments in smaller towns are reporting a decrease in routine calls, and no bump yet in the number of calls for domestic violence, welfare checks or vandalism - issues police expect will rise as the coronavirus closes local businesses, and keeps more residents off the roads, out of stores, and hunkered down with family members at home.
Local police are bracing for a spike in calls and crime if the virus dangers persist much longer. "We've seen that with week-long blizzards or weeks of 90 percent humidity in houses with no air conditioning," as well as during full moons. Climate factors affect how people act, and it's too early to tell how mounting financial worries and isolating at home will influence relationships and behavior, and cause an uptick in domestic violence calls, Cormier said. "So far everyone's being understanding and they're trying to get through this together."
"I don't think people have been caged up long enough," said Belmont Police Chief Mark Lewandoski. "As time goes on, that's something we expect more of."
"This was a surprise and an alarming situation for everyone," said Shauna Foster, program manager at New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse, a women's shelter in Laconia, which is full and now closed to walk-ins until further notice. It's too early to report changes in numbers of calls, but the center's hotlines seemed busier last week, and New Beginnings is connecting callers who need shelter to resources and alternatives in the community. "We're making sure survivors who need that are still getting that," said Foster, who expects an increase in demand over time. "Encouragement to stay at home is a tool abusers use to prevent people from connecting with any safe supports from family, work, or anyone in the community that's safe to reach out to."
Police are filling new social welfare roles in some Lakes Region communities. Since Friday, in concert with the Hannaford supermarket in Bristol and local volunteers who will shop and bag groceries for elderly residents, Bristol police have delivered groceries and emergency supplies to shut-ins and those at greater risk. "It's a work in progress," said Chief James McIntire. Local orders can be placed by calling the department or emailing volunteer coordinator Cathy Redman at cbredman@metrocast.net. The orders will be delivered to Bristol residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So far 11 orders have been placed. "It's a little bit helter-skelter," said McIntire. "We're learning a lot as we go."
