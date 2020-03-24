NEW HAMPTON — The test came back negative.
Turns out the dinner guest we had two Thursdays ago didn’t have coronavirus.
I’m happy for her and glad that the week-long wait for test results allowed us to get an early start on the stay-at-home lifestyle millions of others are now experiencing.
I joked with my family that the long national nightmare was over.
If only that were so.
A trip to run some errands showed how things have changed in ways large and small.
The gloved cashier at our local agriculture supply store sold us the nitrogen fertilizer we wanted and handed me the receipt to give to the attendant at the warehouse in back, but when I got there, he wanted nothing to do with the little piece of paper, telling me, “Not doing that these days.”
Normally, I would help him load the 50-pound bags into the back of our Subaru, but I kept my distance, not wanting to get into his space.
The visit to Walmart was also just a little different.
No more browsing and impulse purchases. We got a couple items we needed and we got out, all the while trying to maintain 6 feet of separation from other shoppers and using hand sanitizer when we got back to the car.
Many restaurants have had great alterations to their operations, but we don’t go out to eat much, so that doesn’t really affect us.
Bingo night is out, but that’s OK. It’s been quite a while since we bingoed, unless you count that negative COVID-19 test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.