LACONIA — A police officer who worked one shift at a Laconia State School building being used as a COVID-19 quarantine site for homeless people has tested positive for the disease, Police Chief Matt Canfield said Wednesday.
The officer is now home with flu-like symptoms. In March, another officer tested positive and has recovered and returned to duty.
The officer who is now under quarantine went on 18 calls after he worked the single shift at the Dube Building, and it’s not clear where he might have been infected, Canfield said.
“The exposure could have been while he was working at the Dube or it could have been at the grocery store,” he said. “How do you tell where you pick it up?”
He did not come into close enough contact with other officers to require that any additional personnel be quarantined, Canfield said.
The officer began to feel ill Thursday night. He stayed off work Friday and took a COVID-19 test. He received the positive result the next day.
“He's not deathly ill,” Canfield said. “He’s under the weather and has a cough.”
Recently, six firefighters were on quarantine while one of them awaited test results for COVID-19. The results came back negative.
Firefighters and police officers have been taking precautions to avoid catching the disease, including using personal protection equipment.
Police officers are working staggered shifts, coming in an hour apart to limit contact with one another. Most officers are alone in the squad car, but in instances when a training officer is working with another officer, both wear masks.
There are also some non-violent crimes where an officer can drop off an arrest warrant, but the person can be taken into custody later.
Police officers have masks and gloves they can wear on some calls. Firefighters have full equipment including face shields and gowns that can be used if needed.
Belknap County commissioners have expressed concern about using the Dube Building as a quarantine site for homeless people.
There are about three people residing in the building at this time, Canfield said.
Police provide security at the facility in part to make sure homeless people do not wander away. Meals are brought in and various services provided.
The state announced on April 7 that it would use the Dube Building for a COVID-19 quarantine for homeless people, who are to be brought back to their community of origin once they complete their quarantine period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.