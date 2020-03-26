BELMONT — The state’s investigation into the murder of 62-year-old Pamela Murphy of Tee Dee Drive, Belmont, remains active and ongoing, according to Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin.
That’s all Strelzin would say, citing department policy on active investigations which prohibits identifying potential persons of interest or whether an arrest may be imminent.
Police found Murphy in her home after receiving a 911 call on March 16 at 4:26 p.m. An autopsy performed by Associate Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James the next day determined that her death was a homicide, the result of trauma to her head and neck.
Authorities said in making the announcement that there does not appear to be a danger to the public, an indication that it was not a random act of violence.
