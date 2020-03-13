LACONIA — Police have been beefing up traffic enforcement across the city, and starting this summer they will have a dedicated traffic unit with the aim of making a sustained effort to crack down on motorists who speed, or fail to obey traffic lights or stop signs.
The City Council on Monday authorized the Police Department to apply for a federal grant to help defray the cost of a two-officer Traffic Unit for three years. The vote was 5-0.
Chief Matt Canfield said the money from the grant, coupled with city funds, would allow him to add two more officers to the force. The grant provides $125,000 per officer, over three years. Canfield said typically entry-level officers are hired at a salary of $43,000 to $44,000, plus benefits.
Two experienced officers currently on the force would be assigned to the Traffic Unit. They would handle the bulk of the traffic enforcement duties, and would also handle the investigations of non-routine traffic accidents, Canfield said. The unit would free up other officers to focus on other work, such as criminal investigations, the chief added.
Police have been devoting more time to traffic enforcement since late last year. Last month, officers made 985 traffic stops — nearly triple the number of the stops during February of last year. Of those who were stopped, 5 percent received a ticket. The others were given warnings.
In making the case for the funds for the Traffic Unit, City Councilor Bruce Cheney said, “Higher visibility is something I want to see more of from the Police Department.”
City Manager Scott Myers said the city will be able to fund the local share, even given the limitations of the tax cap, but he acknowledged that it could become “more challenging” in future years.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who does not vote except to break a tie, said he found the case for the Traffic Unit “very compelling,” but added: “I’m uncomfortable with the short lead time [on the proposal]. I wish we had more time to work this through.”
Canfield said the salary for entry-level police officers is between $43,000 and $44,000, plus the cost of health insurance and other benefits.
The department currently has 43 sworn officers, two more than it had almost 30 years ago.
Canfield said that, although the city’s population has not changed over that time, some police work today takes up more of an officer’s time because of changes in laws and regulations that affect policing.
Canfield said police are using a portable detection device that surreptitiously records the speed of passing vehicles, along with traffic volume and the time of day the vehicles past the sensor. That information helps police to target those streets where speeding is most serious.
Studies say traffic law enforcement is a necessary component in reducing roadway accidents, injuries, and fatalities.
Greater police visibility on streets and highways is a proven countermeasure and universal traffic-safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful and risky driving behaviors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.