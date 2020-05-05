Outdoor projects

Bob has been working on outdoor projects while staying at home. (Courtesy photo/Bob Baker)
While practicing social distancing . . .

How do you spend your time?
 
Outdoor projects


What are you reading?
 
Fox News app


What are you listening to?
 
Howie Carr 
 

What are you watching on TV?
 
'Outlander'


What did you cook for dinner last night?
 
Chicken tenders and rice 


What have you discovered that’s new to you?
 
Maple sugaring 
 

How has this pandemic changed your life?
 
Miss seeing grandkids 


How has it changed your priorities in life?
 
Stay in the moment; live for today 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.