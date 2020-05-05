While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
How do you spend your time?
Outdoor projects
What are you reading?
Fox News app
What are you listening to?
Howie Carr
What are you watching on TV?
'Outlander'
What did you cook for dinner last night?
Chicken tenders and rice
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Maple sugaring
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Miss seeing grandkids
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Stay in the moment; live for today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.