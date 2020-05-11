While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
Shopping for groceries, walking on our property, going to Dunkin'. Our cats also practice social distancing. We are also doing an inventory of our collections.
What are you reading?
"The Boy from the Wild," "American Dirt," "The Hit List," "Treason," "Wyoming," and "The Road"
What are you listening to?
Television, the radio, and videos
What are you watching on TV?
Watching 'The Price is Right,' 'Let's Make a Deal,' 'Gunsmoke,' 'Bonanza,' 'Judge Judy' and Fox News, particularly 'The Five'
What did you cook for dinner last night ?
My wife made a chef salad
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
The value of toilet tissue, added it to my 401(K). The state's ties to Massachusetts. That liquor is essential, but exercise, like golf, is not.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Used to travel, probably will not this year. My hands are cleaner.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I am updating our will.
