While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I am still working and am grateful that I have a job. Working 40 hours. Wearing a mask at the office and social distancing.
What are you reading?
Just finished “The President is Missing.” Also a story about Pope Francis.
What are you listening to?
Love all the new COVID songs, and also Yo-Yo Ma cello concerts.
What are you watching on TV?
Ron finds movie titles on Netflix or Amazon Prime. Currently watching the 'Outer Banks' series.
What did you cook for dinner last night?
I cook on weekends only. I love roasted vegetables.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
I miss seeing our granddaughter. It is hard not being able to visit and hug her.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
I need to take more time for myself so I can be there for others.
