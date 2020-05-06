While practicing social distancing . . .
How do you spend your time?
I have participated in a couple photography-related webinars, along with trying to improve some of my photography post-processing skills. I recently worked on focus stacking, which applies multiple focus points to one image. The image supplied had 18 focus points.
What are you reading?
Just finished "The Great Depression, A Captivating Guide to the Worldwide Economic Depression." I’m not sure that I should have read this!
What are you listening to?
Probably too much talk radio.
What are you watching on TV?
More like what I’m NOT watching: RED SOX BASEBALL
What did you cook for dinner last night?
My wife made a nice dish containing squash, onions, and sausage. It was delicious!
What have you discovered that’s new to you?
Wearing a mask on a daily basis. I have also come to the realization that our health care system is extremely fragile and we have some serious issues that affect us all.
How has this pandemic changed your life?
Definitely more aware of my personal space and how I interact with groups of people. It is remarkable how in a relatively short amount of time (6 weeks) life has changed for so many people.
How has it changed your priorities in life?
Being retired it hasn’t changed my priorities, but I do think it will be a wake-up call to many generations to come.
