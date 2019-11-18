LACONIA — Fire Lt. J.P. Hobby was able to rescue a female whose foot was stuck in the deck of a wooden footbridge at Ahern State Park on Monday, but he never got her name.
She was an 11-year-old black Labrador, and she seemed quite appreciative after Hobby freed one of her back paws from a 1-inch gap between a couple of bridge boards on Psycho Trail.
Whatever her name is, she was in kind of a panic when Hobby arrived and was happy to get on her way.
“She was right up and around, and her owners were happy, too,” said Hobby, who had dogs while growing up and is partial to Labradors and golden retrievers.
Hobby went to the park with firefighter Kevin Pierce. They took a short hike to the bridge and carried an ax and a Halligan tool, a kind of pry bar used by firefighters.
“Those are the forcible entry tools we carry every day,” Hobby said. “I pried up one of the deck pieces, freed her leg and then nailed the board right back in place.”
He’s been on animal rescue calls before, but this was a little unusual.
“Usually the animal calls involve something out on the ice,” he said. “Sometimes a coyote will chase a deer out out there.”
