LACONIA — Firefighters from three local departments succeeded in quickly knocking down a fire at 35 Manchester St., in Lakeport on Thursday afternoon, a feat Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said was helped because a resident of a first-floor apartment alerted firefighters to the presence of smoke before things could get out of hand.
Beattie said the building's balloon frame construction would have allowed the fire to quickly spread to the second floor and attic had the alarm been sounded later. By getting early notification, he said, firefighters were able to catch it before that happened.
While the investigation into the specific cause of the fire is incomplete, Beattie confirmed that it was electrical in nature.
Firefighters from Gilford and Belmont assisted the Laconia department in fighting the fire, which was called in at 2:51 p.m. as a report of smoke in the building. Arriving crews called a first alarm to bring in additional help.
– Thomas P. Caldwell
