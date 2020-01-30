TILTON — Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS and the Belmont Fire Department rescued a dog from the ice near the Anchorage Resort on Thursday morning.
The companies were called to the animal rescue on Lake Winnisquam when it appeared that a dog was stuck on the ice in the middle of the lake. Responders located the dog from shore with binoculars, and it was lying lying down and not moving.
Rescuers donned protective ice rescue suits and walked out a quarter-mile from the Anchorage Resort, encountering several areas of weakened ice and open water.
When the rescuers approached the dog, it got up and began slowly walking, with encouragement from the rescuers, until it made it to shore.
“This was a great outcome because the animal was safe, and the public did not put themselves in danger attempting to help,” said Tilton-Northfield firefighter Nick Baker.
Both departments used the incident to remind everyone that ice thickness can vary and they should never assume it is safe.
