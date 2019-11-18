GILFORD — A youngster who spotted a fire soon after it started and called for help, prevented the fire from doing more damage to a two-story duplex on Kimball Road on Monday, the Fire Department reported.
The teenager, whose name was not available, noticed the fire at the roof line outside her bedroom window and called 9-1-1, Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said.
When fire companies from Gilford and Laconia arrived on the scene just after 6 a.m. the fire was burning on the rear of the building, as well as in the ceiling and walls of the second floor of the concrete block and post and beam building, Carrier said.
One hose line was stretched to the second floor and another to the rear of the building. A first alarm summoning additional personnel and equipment was requested, but was quickly canceled after the first firefighters on the scene were able to put out the fire.
The teenager occupied the second-floor apartment with a woman, whose name was also not available.
The second floor received fire, heat, and smoke damage and is presently uninhabitable, Carrier said. The first floor, where another apartment was located, received water damage.
The chief said the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Carrier said the fire started when a beam that was touching the masonry fireplace chimney ignited after a fire was started in the fireplace.
Gilford police assisted at the scene and an engine and crew from the Franklin Fire Department provided coverage at the Gilford station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.