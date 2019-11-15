LACONIA — Firefighters Chris Beaudoin, David DiTommaso, and Matthew Murphy have joined Lt. Brian Keyes in the Laconia Fire Department’s efforts to mitigate substance use disorder in the community.
Lt. Keyes has worked with individuals and their families for the past few years, helping them find a path to recovery, and worked with community partners in that effort. Last month, Beaudoin, DiTommaso, and Murphy attended the Recovery Coach Academy offered by Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region at the agency's new location on Court Street.
The Laconia Fire Department is promoting a robust culture of helping those suffering from substance use disorder to locate the resources available in the community.
If you or someone you know needs help, reach out at any time of the day or night to Lt. Keyes at 603-581-8355.
