LACONIA — When the three Belknap County Commissioners emerged from a private session on May 7, Commissioner Hunter Taylor let his feelings be known that the discussion should have been in public.
“Well, why don’t you get it out in the public then?” Commission Chairman Dave DeVoy said.
Commissioner Glen Waring quickly interceded and demanded the matter be kept secret.
In an interview Tuesday, Taylor said he called for the public airing because he feels taxpayers have a right to know how their money is spent.
In this case, the commissioners, over Taylor’s objection, decided to move forward with a third investigation of Belknap County Chief Deputy Sheriff David Perkins at a cost that has grown from $10,000 to $25,000, which is to be paid out of the sheriff’s department budget.
Perkins has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 14. Two months ago, Sheriff Mike Moyer said he expected an investigation involving Perkins to be wrapped up “very shortly,” but declined further comment. On Tuesday, he said he is legally precluded from discussing this as it is a personnel matter.
Perkins who makes $1,744 per week, has earned about $27,000 while on leave. He also declined comment Tuesday as he cleaned up some trees damaged in recent winds.
Taylor questions why the issue can’t be resolved one way or another in a quicker and less expensive fashion.
“The problem that I have with this is that this will be the third investigation of what I think is the same situation, and I can’t understand for the life of me why a third investigation is needed,” Taylor said.
Investigative costs plus salary and benefits during the leave amount to about $50,000 in taxpayer money, he said.
“It doesn’t seem to be wise to spend it, but if we’re going to spend it, then the public ought to know,” Taylor said. “The argument was made that we needed to keep this in a non-public session to avoid potential embarrassment to Perkins, but my argument is that there is nothing about this that was not already known generally.”
The Laconia Daily Sun has previously reported that Perkins was on administrative leave.
Perkins has indicated he would like to succeed Moyer as sheriff in the fall election, but the sheriff favors another potential candidate, Deputy Sgt. William Wright, Taylor said.
“I don’t know if politics plays a part in this, but I don’t like the idea of keeping it secret,” Taylor said.
Taylor said an investigation alleged that Perkins was insubordinate and that he improperly released information. The allegations arise from an incident that took place while Moyer was away and Perkins was in charge.
“It seems to have arisen out of a situation where the sheriff's office was called in as backup or to conduct a law enforcement action that involved a family member of a police officer in one of the towns in the county,” Taylor said.
“It appears the police department in the town in question was unhappy that the sheriff’s office, at least initially, appeared to be conducting the investigation in a way that would be a normal law enforcement action and was upset that it was not being treated in a way that was more of a courtesy to the local law enforcement.
“I think there was a feeling that there should have been more of an informal disposition of the issue as opposed to following the book. In the long run, there never were any criminal charges made.”
DeVoy, chairman of the county commission, said it is appropriate under New Hampshire law to discuss potential litigation and personnel matters in non-public session.
“Hunter shouldn’t be talking about that in public if it’s non-public,” DeVoy said.
“We're trying to get to the bottom of this. I don't want to mention names until we get the facts to protect the innocent. No commissioner has first-hand knowledge of this. We need to find out the truth.”
Rep. Mike Sylvia, chairman of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation, said he's not privy to details of the case, but questions why it has taken so long to resolve.
“That seems unusual,” he said. “That sounds like there’s a problem.
“Spending that kind of money on investigations and having someone on leave for that long a time, that all sounds troubling.”
He said New Hampshire’s public meeting law has too many exceptions that allow officials to meet in private session.
“In general, transparency is part of our Constitution and things need to be out in the open.”
