LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff Michael Moyer said he expects an internal affairs investigation involving Deputy Sheriff David Perkins will be wrapped up “very shortly.”
Perkins, who has worked in Belknap County since 2001, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 14, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Moyer said that laws governing personnel matters prevent him from saying more about the matter.
Belknap County Administrator Deb Shackett confirmed that the county has continued paying Perkins’ $1,744.80 per week salary while he is on leave.
Perkins was hired as a sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 10, 2001. He was promoted to sergeant on June 19, 2011, and to lieutenant on Oct. 2, 2011. He became chief deputy on June 1, 2017.
