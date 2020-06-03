LACONIA — Six people filed state representative candidacy papers at the City Clerk’s office on Wednesday, the first day of a filing period that will extend to June 12.
Seeking to represent Belknap County in the state House of Representatives are Democrats Gail Ober and Samuel Hoehn and Republicans Mike Bordes, Richard Littlefield, Dawn Johnson and Gregg Hough.
Also up for election this cycle are state and U.S. senators, governor, U.S. representatives, executive councilor and county officers.
Candidates must file a declaration of intent and a statement of financial interests and must pay an administrative fee that varies by position.
On the Web:
— New Hampshire Secretary of State: https://sos.nh.gov/
— Rick Green
