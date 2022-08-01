Since 2008, Tracy White, a former ski racing coach, has mentored two Circle Program girls, and that gift has flowed in both directions.

Jasmine Tewskbury, the nine-year-old White first mentored, is now a rising junior at Champlain College in Vermont, the first in her family to go to college and a sociology major who is planning a career helping children. Today, the young woman White remembers as being “as quiet as a church mouse” is confident and proud of what she can do. “She’s finding her voice and is passionate about mental health and wellbeing. She walks with self-confidence and pride in who is she is,” said White.

