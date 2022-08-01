GROTON — The sides of Aria’s wooden box are painted to resemble the patterns on a cow, with backgrounds in pink for strawberry milk and green depicting mint-flavored milk. Inside, a large stone with googly eyes is surrounded by a myriad of smaller ones, sparkling like polished sea glass nestled in a treasure chest.

They’re known as gratitude stones, and they are exchanged between young people who value each other, even for something as small as a smile or saying hello. They signify thanks for being a friend, someone to talk to, when caring and sincere connection are rare and stand out like gems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.