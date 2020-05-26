CONCORD — New Hampshire health officials continue to enlarge the criteria for COVID-19 testing at its nine state-run drive-through testing locations.
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday that testing will now be open to employees being recalled to their places of employment — workers who can’t avoid prolonged close contact with peers or members of the general public.
She said the state has put together guidelines https://www.covidguidance.nh.gov/ for employers to meet when recalling employees and she encouraged them to have their employees tested.
Shibinette also said that in some cases, the state can bring a mobile testing operation to a place of business.
The tests at the state-run locations, including in Plymouth, are available also to those over 60, people with an underlying condition that puts them at greater risk from COVID-19, healthcare workers, those with a symptom of the disease and family members of people in high-risk groups.
She said the state now has adequate supplies of testing materials, but is reluctant to end all restrictions for testing as this could cause a crush of people at testing locations.
“If we opened up testing in one shot, we can't handle a quarter-million people,” she said. “We want to do the highest risk population first and then move on to the next and to those who are at risk of spreading it in the community. people going back to work, like hairdressers.”
She reported 34 new cases statewide, bringing the total to 4,231. There have been four new deaths, all at nursing homes. She said testing numbers were low over the Memorial Day Weekend.
Sununu said he hoped to have guidance by Friday on opportunities by the lodging industry and those who run vacation rentals to be able to open for the season.
He said he continues to recommend people wear face coverings in public, but remains hesitant to make it a blanket requirement, as has been done in Massachusetts.
“We think it should be done, but in some circumstances it’s not required,” he said. "If you’re walking down the sidewalk or going for a hike, it’s not required at this point. If you are in a retail-customer facing job, working in a restaurant, we are going to require it.”
