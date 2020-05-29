CONCORD — Restrictions prohibiting lodging establishments from taking most guests will be lifted June 5, two months after they were put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday.
In an afternoon news conference, he also announced openings for church services and driver education and testing. He also said day camps will be allowed to open on June 22 and overnight camps on June 28.
Each industry that is allowed to flex open is to do so under guidelines posted on NH.gov. Use of face masks is a prominent part of this guidance.
Such openings are in order, Sununu said, because the state was able to “flatten the curve” of disease transmission, ensuring adequate capacity in the health care system to treat people suffering from the disease.
Still, he kept his Stay At Home 2.0 order in effect for two more weeks, noting the state continues to see many new reports of people coming down with the disease.
On April 6, hotels, motels and other lodging were prohibited from taking most guests. They were allowed to accept essential workers or people in vulnerable circumstances.
Starting June 5, they will be allowed to open for all New Hampshire residents. Out-of-state residents will be allowed as long as they attest that they underwent a two-week quarantine before arrival.
Hotels and inns with fewer than 20 rooms can rent out at full capacity. Those with more than 20 rooms are limited to 50 percent capacity. Establishments with outdoor entry to rooms can book at full capacity.
Effective immediately, lodging establishments, including short-term rentals, will be allowed to resume taking reservations.
Church services can resume immediately as long as occupancy is limited to 40 percent to allow social distancing.
“There was a lot of passion if you will about opening houses of worship,” Sununu said. “You need something that grounds you. For a lot of people that’s faith. It’s a very personal thing when that is interrupted.”
He also said camps for young people are important.
“It’s important to be able to just get away from some of the anxiety, especially for kids from the inner city,” Sununu said. “Everything is just different.”
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at the news conference there were 107 new cases reported Friday, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 4,492. She also said there were six new deaths, bringing the total to 440.
She also announced the criteria for state COVID-19 tests is now wide open. Anybody who wants a test can receive one at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.