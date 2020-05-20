CONCORD — New Hampshire will enlarge its criteria for COVID-19 testing starting next week and has expanded to nine the number of state-run drive-through testing locations.
As more supplies have become available, the state has gradually reduced the prerequisites for getting a test.
The state is currently giving tests to anyone over 60, or who has an underlying health condition, is a healthcare worker or has a single symptom of the disease, such as fever or cough.
Starting next week, the state will provide tests to anyone who lives with someone in these high-risk categories or who works at a child care center, Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday.
The state has been running drive-through testing sites in Concord, Claremont, Lancaster, Milford, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester. It will now add sites in Londonderry and Keene.
People can go to NH.gov or call the COVID-19 Coordinating Office at 603-271-5980 to schedule a test. They can also call their healthcare provider or contact a private urgent healthcare clinic. ConvenientMD Urgent Care and some Rite Aid locations are also giving tests, as is ClearChoiceMD, which also offers antibody testings.
The state will pay for the tests if they aren't covered by a person's insurance or if a person doesn't have insurance.
Also, the state has been doing mobile testing at nursing homes, and recently gave tests at Lakes Region Community College and the New Hampton Fire Department.
The state has boosted its testing numbers from about 200 per day early in the pandemic to more than 2,000 daily presently.
More than 56,000 people statewide have received COVID-19 diagnostic tests and almost 7,000 have received antibody tests, which can determine whether someone had the disease in the past.
Shibinette said that on Wednesday the state recorded 149 new cases of the disease, including 51 at a single long-term care facility, Villa Crest, in Manchester. There were eight new deaths, six at a single facility. That brings the total number of people who have died statewide to 190.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Mountain Ridge Center said Wednesday the Franklin nursing home has now had 48 residents and 20 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Nine residents have died.
She also announced an outbreak at a new long-term care facility, Community Bridges in Belmont, where there are two resident cases and four staff cases.
Shibinette said 60 percent of New Hampshire’s entire population of nursing home residents have now been tested for the disease. The goal is to test them all and this should be accomplished by next week, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.