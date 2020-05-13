CONCORD — The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state has grown from about 100 per day early in the pandemic to as many as 1,900 on some days as hospitals, National Guard armories, urgent care centers and mobile clinics provide opportunities to be diagnosed for the disease.
State Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday that testing has been prioritized at nursing homes, where the majority of coronavirus deaths have occurred in New Hampshire.
An estimated 30 percent to 40 percent of all long-term care nursing residents have been tested, and all are to be tested within about two weeks, she said.
A limiting factor in the number of tests administered has been the availability of testing supplies. As those supplies have become more prevalent, the restrictions for those who may be tested have eased.
Initially, a doctor’s order was needed. Now people can get tested at many locations if they specify that they are over 60, have a single symptom of the disease, have an underlying medical condition or are a health care worker.
ClearChoice MD is offering on-demand COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody tests. Convenient MD and some Rite Aid locations are also offering diagnostic tests.
On Saturday, testing will be done from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Hampton Fire Department. Earlier this month, a test clinic was set up at Lakes Region Community College.
Sununu said he had set a goal of 1,500 tests a day, and now would like to see that number increase.
“I think we should always expect to go higher,” he said. “You can now request a test online.”
People can go to NH.gov to schedule a test near them. If the cost is not covered by insurance, the state will pick up the tab.
Sununu said hospitals are now resuming elective procedures and will likely test patients before such work is done.
The state’s seven testing locations are in Claremont, Concord, Lancaster, Milford, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester.
Meanwhile, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Wednesday New Hampshire is receiving $61 million for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing from the latest pandemic response bill that was signed into law.
“Widespread testing and contact tracing are an absolute necessity to re-opening our economy and getting life back to some semblance of normal,” she said.
“As New Hampshire gradually reopens, many sectors of our economy need access to testing quickly in addition to our frontline workers and vulnerable Granite Staters. This funding will support purchasing of testing kits and supplies and expansion of contact tracing in the weeks and months ahead which will help mitigate the spread of this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.