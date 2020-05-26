CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19, one in Belknap County, and four new deaths.
There have now been 4,231 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire and 214 deaths.
Other counties of residence for the new cases are Rockingham (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (3), Strafford (2), and Coos (1) counties. The city of Manchester had seven cases and Nashua, four.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 421 (10%) of 4,231 cases.
The DHHS announced four new deaths. Three were female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older and one was a male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age or older
