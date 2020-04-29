BARNSTEAD — A local man is being held without bail after he allegedly fired several shots at the driver of a dump truck. Police said the shooting followed an argument.
Marcos Pagan, 58, of Old Rochester Road, in Barnstead was charged with attempted second-degree murder, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon following the incident, which occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Hamwoods and Suncook Valley roads, according to documents filed in Belknap Superior Court.
Four shots hit the dump truck driver, who was identified as Iran Hilerio, 28, of New Britain, Connecticut. Alton Police Officer Jamey Balint gave Hilerio first aid at the scene. He was then taken to Concord Hospital for treatment of wounds to his left shoulder, groin, abdomen and buttocks, according to a police affidavit filed in connection with his arrest. One bullet was still lodged in his body, the affidavit stated.
According to Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath, Officer Balint was working a construction/traffic detail at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Suncook Valley and North Barnstead roads in Barnstead when Hilerio stopped “and yelled to Officer Balint that he had been shot and needed help.”
While it was not immediately clear why the shooting occurred, Heath said investigating officers believe the incident began as a domestic dispute between Hilerio and members of Pagan’s family that allegedly escalated into an argument outside the Pagan residence.
Heath said Hilerio then left in his truck after the argument and traveled through Alton. Near the intersection of Hamwoods and Suncook Valley roads, Pagan pulled up beside the dump truck driver’s door and showed a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol.
Pagan “then fired multiple rounds through the passenger’s-side window of his Silverado pick-up truck,” Heath reported.
The bullets struck the driver’s door, window, and cab of the dump truck.
“Hilerio was struck four times, but was able to continue driving southbound, knowing officers were at the construction site,” Heath said.
A woman passenger in the dump truck was uninjured.
Pagan was later taken into custody at his residence.
He later told police that he and Hilerio had argued over Pagan’s daughter, who Hilerio used to date, according to the affidavit.
Pagan appeared via video hookup for an arraignment in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday. Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Pagan held in preventive detention at the Belknap County Jail, according to Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois.
Pagan was represented at the hearing by attorney Mark Sisti.
Alton, Barnstead, Pittsfield and State Police were involved in different aspects of the case and subsequent investigation.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Alton Detective Adam Painchaud at 603-875-0757.
