SANBORNTON — A Pembroke man is facing a felonious criminal threatening charge after allegedly telling a local woman that he would shoot her.
Police Chief Stephen Hankard said police were called to Shaw Hill Road at 4:09 a.m. on Feb. 16 for a dispute between a male and female. Officers from the Tilton, Northfield, New Hampton, and Franklin police departments joined Sanbornton police in responding.
The woman told them that Shiloh Gray, 36, of Pembroke Street, Pembroke, had a gun or guns in his waistband and threatened to shoot her. Gray fled to a recreational vehicle on the property when she called police, and the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group was called in. After attempting to get him to surrender, the team deployed CS gas which forced him to leave the RV and surrender.
Police charged Gray with felony-level criminal threatening and took him to the Belknap County House of Corrections pending his arraignment in Belknap County Superior Court. He also is facing a parole violation through the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
The Sanbornton Fire Department also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.