WOLFEBORO — The Carroll County Attorney’s Office is following up on an investigation initiated by Wolfeboro police in which a man whom authorities did not identify was shot in the leg on Saturday evening.
Joshua Shepp of Epping has been arrested in connection with the shooting, facing charges of felony reckless conduct, a subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal trespass, driving on a suspended license, and having an open container of alcohol.
According to Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean J. Rondeau, local police officers responded to a citizen’s call about suspicious activity in the area of North Main Street and Keewaydin Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Captain Mark Livie and his team found a pickup truck parked next to a residence and, with Sgt. Mike Strauch and Officer Ben Church, they spoke with the driver, later identified as Shepp, who appeared to be intoxicated.
In searching the area for other persons, officers found a second individual in the woods with a gunshot wound to the lower right leg. After treating him at the scene, he was taken to Huggins Hospital for additional medical treatment.
Police arrested Shepp on the series of charges and forwarded the case to the county attorney for possible further prosecution.
Also assisting in the investigation and medical response were the New Hampshire State Police and their K-9s, Wolfeboro Central Dispatch, Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance Service, and the Tuftonboro Police Department.
Chief Rondeau said State Police will be in the area for a few days, canvassing the vicinity, but he assures the public that it is regarded as an isolated incident. “Bad acts do occur, even in the most bucolic of environments, and we are not immune from such things. However, it is important to note that, within moments of receipt of the call, Wolfeboro Police units were on the scene and the shooter was detained efficiently, quickly, and, more importantly, without further incident.”
