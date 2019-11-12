LACONIA — A local woman has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking, including heroin.
Jocelyn Dubois, 27, of Lincoln Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of sale of heroin, possession of Clonazepam with intent to distribute, possession of buprenorphine with intent to distribute, and possession of alprazolam with intent to distribute.
The indictments allege Dubois was engaged in drug sales in April in Laconia, and during August in Tilton.
Some of her alleged activities were carried out in concert with Nicholas R. Rae, 31, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, according to the court filing. He was indicted on two counts of sale of fentanyl, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and a charge of conspiracy to commit the sale of heroin.
The conspiracy charge alleges Rae transferred heroin to Dubois, who then sold it to another party, according to the indictment. As with Dubois, Rae was allegedly involved in drug sale activity in April in Laconia, and in August in Tilton.
Dubois and Rae are among people indicted on drug and drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted are:
Christopher Miles, 34, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Wilfred Bachelder, 43, of Avon, Maine, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl.
Nichole Brackett, 31, of Drouin Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of metallic knuckles.
Michael Brown, 35, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
James A. Burns, 40, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 20, of East Bluff Village, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
John A. Cathcart, 55, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense). He was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Denise Davenport, 51, of Maple Street, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Thomas K. Drake, 28, of Route 132 North, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Fields, 36, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Cheryl Ann Fisher, 60, of Highland Street, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Lynn Hollins, 35, of Franklin Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Shawn Jacques, 36, of Diana Drive, in Northfield, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Megan Jenna, 35, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Mishawn MacDonald, 32, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric Morin, 33, of Anderson Avenue, in Franklin, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and falsifying physical evidence.
Stephen A. Patten, 30, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Bradley A. Perreault, 47, of Meadow Pond Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Bruce Phillips, 29, of Lovell Road, in Stratham, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Lee. E. Piper, 29, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan Shurtleff, 34, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Corey Sinclair, 38, of Hicks Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kirk Stutes, 34, of Cross Road, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Melissa M. Sylvia, 40, of Valley Shore Drive, in Gilmanton, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
David Whitter, 30, of Village Drive, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Quinn Young, 27, of Shaker Road, in Northfield, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of buprenorphine, and possession of buprenorphine.
