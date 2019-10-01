HAVERHILL — An Alexandria woman is facing multiple felony drug charges, including drug trafficking.
Katelyn McCormick, 38, of King Road, in Alexandria, has been indicted on two special felony charges of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute — methamphetamine and LSD.
McCormick is among Lakes Region and eastern Grafton County residents who were indicted for drug-related crimes by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding that enough evidence of a possible crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
McCormick was also indicted on separate charges of possessing methadone, the prescription sedative alprazolam, the prescription sedative clonazepam, the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine, the prescription stimulant modafinil, ecstasy, and amphetamine.
Others indicted were:
Scott Wein, 44, of West Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and assaulting a police dog.
Katherine M. O’Haire, 30, of Ledgewood Lane, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jesse K. Harrison, 29, of Riverside Drive, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Erik K. Jorgenson, 30, of Blair Road, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Thomas K. Drake, 28, of Route 132 North, in New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
