ASHLAND — A local woman and an alleged cohort from Rumney are each facing the possibility of spending the rest of their lives in prison after being indicted on drug trafficking charges.
Samantha Bidwell, 30, of Ashland, and Justin Hendley, 36, of Rumney, face trafficking charges involving fentanyl.
Bidwell was arrested on June 28 when authorities conducted simultaneous raids in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including a raid at an apartment in Ashland.
The latest session of the Grafton County grand jury indicted Bidwell on charges of possession of more than 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell more than 5 grams of fentanyl. The indictment charging conspiracy alleges that on July 27 Bidwell had approximately 500 grams (1.1 pound) of fentanyl in her possession.
Both indictments state Bidwell was convicted of a misdemeanor drug possession charge in November 2016.
Hendley was indicted on one count of conspiracy to sell more than 5 grams of fentanyl. According to the indictment, Hendley has a record of three felony drug possession convictions in Grafton County and two felony drug trafficking convictions in Belknap County.
Under New Hampshire law, people charged with drug trafficking, and in the case of fentanyl are found to possess more than 5 grams of the drug, and who also have a prior drug conviction, can be sentenced to life in prison, and fined $500,000, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Danielle Sakowski, the director of drug crime prosecution for the AG's Office.
The charges allege that between June 1, 2018, and this past June 27, Bidwell and Hendley communicated with another person to purchase fentanyl, traveled to meet with that same person who sold them the opioid drug, and that they then returned to the Ashland area where they distributed the drug to other individuals.
The indictment alleges that on March 28 Hendley’s residence contained multiple places to hide fentanyl, and that at that time he had “in his possession or under his control” $25,100 which was derived from selling fentanyl.
The indictment further charges that about June 10, Hendley hid some of the fentanyl “so it would be available for him and/or … Bidwell to sell when they were released from incarceration.”
Five days later Bidwell’s and Hendley’s supplier allegedly contacted Bidwell and told her to sell the fentanyl she had.
Both Bidwell and Hendley are being held at the Grafton County Jail.
At the time of Bidwell’s arrest, Ashland Police Chief William Ulwick said when authorities raided the Highland Street apartment they found a safe a bit smaller than a mini-fridge containing what he described as “a large amount of fentanyl and an undisclosed amount of money.”
Ulwick said the raid and Bidwell’s arrest were the result of an investigation the DEA launched in Massachusetts around the first of the year, which ultimately was expanded into the Granite State. The Plymouth and Ashland departments were brought into the probe about a month before the raids, he said.
