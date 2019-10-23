HAVERHILL — A Bridgewater man is facing felony charges for drug possession.
Michael Caldwell, 29, of River Road, in Bridgewater, was indicted on two Class A felony charges of possession of a controlled drug. He was further charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictments are among a number on drug and drug-related charges handed up by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
According to the indictments, Caldwell was found in possession of fentanyl and the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of possible crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indictments involving Central New Hampshire residents or those accused of crimes committed in the area are:
Kalin R. Adams, 24, of Hedstrom Way, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Peter Anastos, 22, of Bartlett Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Mark Christiansen Jr., 29, of Lake Street, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
James S. Creonte, 53, of Maple Street, in Lincoln, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Alexa M. Dauphine, 28, of Adams Farm Road, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Sadie L. Newcomb, 29, of Ellsworth Pond Road, in Ellsworth, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Sean M. O’Shea, 46, of Route 175, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of being present in a place where he knew illegal drugs were being kept.
James E. Previe-Prescott, 30, of Riverside Drive, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Keith Sorrell, 37, of Old New Hampton Road, in New Hampton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of buprenorphine, and possession of amphetamine.
Angela St. Arnaud, 25, of Northview Drive, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jonathan Tyrrell, 30, of Currier Road, in Hill, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.
