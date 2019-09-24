LACONIA — A local woman who police said boasted to being one of the city’s main drug dealers is now facing nearly a dozen drug trafficking charges.
The latest session of the Belknap County grand jury indicted Anjelica Olivo, of Union Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, marijuana, and the prescription medications diazepam, alprazolam, clonazapam and buprenorphine — all with intent to sell.
The cocaine charge alleges possession of an amount greater than 5 ounces, and the fentanyl charge alleges possession of a quantity greater than 5 grams (0.18 ounce).
The latest indictments bring to 11 the number of drug trafficking charges Olivo is now facing.
Olivo has been held in preventive detention at the Belknap County Corrections facility since April 17.
The grand jury meeting in June indicted Olivo on a charge of being a drug enterprise leader — a charge that carries greater potential penalties than a typical drug-sale charge — and three counts of sale of fentanyl. Each alleged sale involved amounts greater than 5 grams (0.18 ounce), the indictments state.
Laconia police arrested Olivo on April 18 after police searched her apartment and found fentanyl and other drugs, $16,000 in cash and a .357 Magnum revolver, according to court documents.
At the time of her arrest Olivo flaunted her extensive drug trafficking activities, with between five and seven people running drugs for her, according to a police affidavit filed in support of her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.