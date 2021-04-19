HAVERHILL — Four Lakes Region residents are facing serious criminal charges in connection with the theft of items from a self-storage facility in Plymouth.
Saundra Bixby, 30, of Oak Street, in Laconia; James W. Killoran, 48, of Elm Street, in Tilton; Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 36, listed as having a post office box address, in Laconia; and Matthew Robie, 35, of Moses Road, in Hill; were all recently indicted on charges stemming from a theft last May at Security Storage on Route 3A, in Plymouth.
Kayaks, bicycles, Coach handbags, and an above-ground swimming pool were among the items taken, according to the indictments issued by a special statewide grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The indictments were among a number issued to defendants who are either residents of central New Hampshire or who are accused of crimes committed in southeastern Grafton County.
Bixby, Killoran, and Robie were indicted on charges of being an accomplice to theft, and receiving stolen property. Lewis was indicted on a charge of being an accomplice to theft. Robie was also indicted on two charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Others indicted by the grand jury were:
Rueben Bushnell, 34, of Plaza Village Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and falsifying physical evidence.
Juan J. Diaz, 40, of Pine Street, in Manchester, was indicted on two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Diaz is accused of committing two different sex acts on a 12-year-old boy in Ashland, according to the indictments.
Ronald Evans, 33, of High Street, in Bristol, was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault.
Mark Geremia, 32, of Cottage Street, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property. The indictments allege Geremia sold a stolen handgun and a shotgun in Alexandria.
Brandon Kenneson, 26, of Thompson Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Damon Ruel, 21, of Madison Aveill Road, in Lincoln, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine, in Plymouth.
James B. Scott, 33, of Dorchester Road, in Rumney, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, in Plymouth.
Diane Smith, 50, of Jefferson Road, in Whitefield, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl, in Campton.
Douglas J. Williams Jr., 36, of Pine Street, in Bridgewater, was indicted on a charge of robbery.
