LACONIA — A local man is facing multiple drug-related charges after he posed as a physician in an attempt to purchase medications intended to put people to sleep for surgery, but which can also be used recreationally.
Kevin M. Townsend, 47, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of obtaining a controlled drug by fraud or deceit, and five counts of identity fraud.
Townsend was among a number of people recently indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments, Townsend attempted to purchase Propofol, Ketamine, and Isoflourane, from a pharmaceutical distributor, posing as a doctor who is identified in the indictments only by initials.
Propofol is used in medical settings as an anesthetic and a sedative. It can also produce euphoria. Ketamine is used as an anesthetic and pain reliever, and can have hallucinogenic effects. Isoflourane is a general anesthesia which is inhaled.
Townsend allegedly attempted to purchase the drugs on several days during March and April of last year.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, police were alerted last May by a Nashua physician's office when a shipment of Isoflourane arrived there. The invoice inside the package contained a phone number belonging to Townsend, who was one of the doctor's patients.
Others indicted were:
Tyler Akins-McWilliams, 23, of Route 103, in Warner, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and cocaine.
Emily Andrews, 43, of Loudon Road, in Concord, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Patricia Boyle, 52, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Clemente-Rodriguez, 33, of Chestnut Street, in Manchester, was indicted on a charge of possession of psychedelic mushrooms. He was also indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Agustin Damian, 19, of Ayers Road, in Canterbury, was indicted on charge of possession of LSD. He was also indicted on a charge of bribing a police officer when he allegedly asked a Belmont officer if he would take money to “forget the whole thing,” according to the indictment.
Amy Dansereau, 51, of Province Road, in Center Barnstead, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tanya Douville, 34, of Pleasant Lane, in Warner, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Stephen W. Flanders, 34, of Dutile Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sadie M. Fletcher, 40, of Sanborn Street, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Brian Gorski, 39, of Nichol Lane, in Nashua, was indicted on separate charges of possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of fentanyl.
Felicia Johnson, 34, of Shasta Street, in Manchester, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
James Killoran, 48, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of the psychoactive drug clonazepam. He was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — construction tools.
Marissa Monsante, 26, no fixed address, was indicted on separate charges of sale of methamphetamine, and sale of heroin.
Scott Mosher, 51, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jillian Moulton, 33, of Union Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Amanda Mullen, 39, of Spring Street, in Bristol, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jonathan Rawlins, 41, of Hill Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the opioid prescription medication oxycodone.
Luke M. Rumley, 43, of Curtis Road, in Gilford, was indicted for possession of the prescription drugs alprazolam, buprenorphine, and diazepam. He was also indicted on charges of falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest.
John M. Stebbins, 46, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michele G. Tinker, 36, of Morningside Drive, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Deborah Wallace, 51, of Jewett Street, in Laconia, was indicted for sale of methamphetamine.
