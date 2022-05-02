To The Daily Sun,
Did you know what took place on Saturday morning, April 16, at the Meredith Community Center?
More than 5,100 Easter eggs filled with candies were staged and ready to hide outside for a 10 a.m. start. There were 132 eggs with golden tickets inside (30 for each age group), that qualified the holder for a special prize. There were 165 children registered to take part (signing up by age group). Add older brothers and sisters who needed to help, parents and grandparents, and you have an estimated over 300 guests who ventured inside the Community Center for refreshments and games such as the climbing wall, jumpy house, face painting, spin art, decorate a cookie, make a bracelet, balloon animals, Hershey Kiss guess, Jelly Bean guess and of course a “photo op” with the Easter Bunny.
It did not happen without a lot of hands on help and donations from the following Easter Bunny Friends: Holderness School for stuffing eggs, Dan Curnyn and the Inter-Lakes Varsity Baseball team for set up, hiding eggs and clean up, and donations from the Sirles family, Smith family, Leighton family, Tremblay family, Haines family and Connie Moulton. Thank you to Sarah Perkins, program director, and all the Meredith Parks & Recreation staff and volunteers for another delightful job well done.
With appreciation for Meredith Parks and Recreation from the Altrusa Club of Meredith — and yes, it was our pleasure to be part of the team by filling eggs, donating candy, prizes and helping with refreshments.
Sylvia Detscher
Meredith Altrusa
