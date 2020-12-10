To The Daily Sun,
Wow, I actually agree with Rep Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont! Some people involved in this situation regarding the Belknap County Delegation and their members’ anti-mask stance do have an overinflated sense of entitlement, but those people are the anti-mask, conspiracy theory beholden reps who refuse to follow the state mask mandate and try to force members of the public to choose between their health and their participation in our local democracy.
Rep. Sylvia has the gall to suggest that this who don’t subscribe to his lunacy don’t care about others, when in fact it’s the anti-science, anti-rule-of-law actions of him and his colleagues that endanger the safety of our most vulnerable – including those seniors in our local veterans home.
The federal government, the state government, the CDC, the WHO, the NH Governor... all support mask wearing when unable to social distance. Man, even Donald Trump said that wearing a mask is patriotic!
But people like Rep. Mike Sylvia and Rep. Dawn Johnson think they know better. Talk about an overinflated sense of entitlement. Maybe they will finally get the message when it’s a loved one of theirs who dies, or they spread the virus and kill a loved one of yours.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(1) comment
Excellent 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
