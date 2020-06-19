To The Daily Sun,
We would say no need for huge improvements with police relationships in Belmont.
We have a fabulous staff of police officers and detectives who go above and beyond their normal duties to protect and serve the residents of Belmont. In our interactions with them, they have always been courteous and professional.
Barbara Clark & Ronald Lowd
Great Brook Village
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.