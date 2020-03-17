Belknap County Sportsmen's dinner cancelled

The corned beef dinner set for March 19 has been cancelled.

2020 NH Camping & RV Show Postponed

The NH Campground Owners' Association has postponed the 48th Annual New Hampshire Camping and RV Show scheduled for March 27-29 at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford, NH, until September 25-27 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pub Mania Gift Card postponed

Pub Mania Gift Card Gala to benefit the GLR Children’s Auction has been postponed from Sunday, March 22 to Sunday, April 19 at the Beane Conference Center in Laconia. Pub Mania event notices are posted on Facebook at the “Patrick’s Pub Mania” group.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

The St. Vincent de Paul Society, located at 1269 Union Avenue in Laconia, 524-5470, will close the Thrift Store for a couple of weeks due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus. The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 528-5683, will maintain its regular hours of Monday from noon – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Food donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Monetary donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 6123, Lakeport, NH 03247

The Common Man makes changes

Additional changes have been made in The Common Man Restaurants:

- Self-serve stations including cheese, crackers, dips and bread have been removed.

- Lakehouse in Meredith and Common Man Windham Sunday Brunch Buffets are postponed until further notice. The restaurants will serve from their regular menus on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

- Tilt’n Diner is temporarily removing the Saturday & Sunday brunch buffet and will serve from its regular menu.

The Mayhew Program

There will be a temporary hold on in-person visits with the boys and their families. Call Jim Nute at 603-74406131 with any questions.

Moultonborough Public Library

The Friends of the Moultonborough Public Library, with caring, respect and admiration for our members, library staff, and patrons, have cancelled the “Soup and Sweets” event scheduled for Friday, March 20. It was a difficult decision, but the healthiest for all. Stay safe.

Squam Lakes

The Squam Lakes Association's offices are closed to the general public for the remainder of March. Our staff will continue to work during this time, but we ask that you contact us via phone, 603-968-7336 or email info@squamlakes.org rather than in-person.

We will continue to maintain our trails during this time and ask that you give fellow hikers and our trail crew plenty of space when crossing paths.

Gilford Library

Gilford Library has cancelled all programming and meeting room use until (at least) April 4. The library is open for borrowing and returning only. Curbside pickup is offered, call the library with book requests or to ask for recommendations, then drive up and call for a librarian to come out. You can find more information at gilfordlibrary.org.

Pitman's postpones upcoming shows

LACONIA — Pitman’s Freight Room at 94 New Salem St., Laconia, is cancelling the following shows, which will be rescheduled:

The Mallett Brothers Band: Friday, March 20; Biscuit Miller and the Mix: Saturday, March 21; Cheryl Arena Blues Band: Friday, March 27; Swing Dance with the Tall Granite Big Band: Saturday, March 28; The Blues Project with Jon Butcher: Saturday, April 4.

For more information, email info@pitmanfreightroom.com, call 603-527-0043, or visit http://pitmansfreightroom.com/UpComingEvents.html.

Taste of the Lakes Region is off

LACONIA — Although early ticket sales were strong, the annual Taste of the Lakes Region event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“Along with the rest of the world, we’re canceling,” said Nancy LeRoy, of Altrusa International of Laconia. The Taste of the Lakes Region, which would have been held for the 30th time on March 29, is the principal fundraiser for the Laconia Altrusa club. So, where does that leave Altrusa?

“Obviously, it’s a problem,” said LeRoy. Altrusa, a service organization, used the proceeds to fund scholarships and literacy promotion. Church Landing, the venue the organization reserved for the event, has agreed to refund the rental fee, which will allow the organization to fund some of its scholarships, “but at a greatly reduced rate,” LeRoy said. “Which is a shame, but what do you do?”

LeRoy said she and her fellow Altrusans were closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus, and were holding out hope that they might be able to hold the event, which would have featured 20 local food businesses serving samples of their signature creations to about 300 people. Early ticket sales were encouraging, she said, and then the governor announced that people should refrain from holding events with more than 50 people.

“Honestly and truly, it makes sense,” said LeRoy. “We were pushing it because we wanted to do what Altrusa does, and give it all back.”

– Adam Drapcho

Patrick’s St. Patty’s meals to aid Got Lunch!

GILFORD – Patrick’s Pub was stocked up to serve some Saint Patrick’s Day specials, only to have coronavirus cancel the party. Instead, Gilford’s beloved restaurant and pub is taking the opportunity to help out the community.

The kitchen staff at Patrick’s will be preparing four classic Irish dishes on Tuesday: traditional boiled dinner, lamb stew, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie. Check the facebook page, Patrick’s Pub NH, or call the restaurant at 293-0841, for details on the dishes, including price.

Since table service is now suspended, Patrick’s is offering their St. Patty’s Day specials for curb-side pick-up only. Call the restaurant between 1 and 7 p.m., place your order, then pull up in front of the door, where a staff person will bring your order out to you. Half of the ticket price will be donated to the Got Lunch! programs in Laconia and Gilford, which are working to make sure that kids home from school can still get a nutritious lunch.

– Adam Drapcho

Coffeehouse concert canceled

ANDOVER — The “Third Friday” concert at the Andover Community Coffeehouse, scheduled for March 20, featuring Dan Weber, has been canceled.

For additional information, contact Larry Chase at lbchase@aol.com.

Maple Weekend is off

The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association board of directors has been closely watching the effect that COVID-19 is having on local communities, the state, and neighboring states. The NHMPA board of directors has chosen to cancel New Hampshire Maple Weekend and the remainder of New Hampshire Maple Month.

New Hampshire sugar makers will still have maple syrup and maple products available. Local sugar houses can be contacted directly to see if they’re open for guests. Additionally, sugar houses may offer off-hours pick-up, sell their products online, and be willing to mail maple products directly to customers.

Each March, New Hampshire maple sugaring families look forward to welcoming folks to their sugar houses and showing off their rich maple tradition. The NHMPA is in the early stages of planning a fall New Hampshire sugar house event.

Upcoming TBI

events moving online

Due to the ongoing social distancing recommendations with COVID-19, the Temple B’nai Israel Board has decided to cancel this Friday’s Plymouth Home Shabbat service at the Funk’s, and instead, take advantage of video conferencing technology to hold a “Virtual Community Shabbat Service” this Friday night March 20, at 7:30pm. Rabbi Dan and Melody will be leading the service. For those that would like to socialize ahead of time, the video conference line will be open at 7 p.m. for virtual schmoozing.

The Saturday night Adult Ed session will be held March 21 at 7 p.m. via the Zoom video conference line. Religious school on Sunday, March 22 has been cancelled following the local school cancellation policies. We will be in touch with the Religious School families.

Tanger Outlets modifies hours at Tilton location

Tanger Outlets in Tilton will begin modified business hours at its center in Tilton, effective immediately.

New hours will be 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Individual retailer store hours may vary. Shoppers are advised to contact specific stores prior to planning their visit.

Audubon polar bear program is postponed

The program on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Loon Center in Moultonborough called “The Remarkable Polar Bears of Churchill, Manitoba” has been postponed in view of CDC recommendations concerning community events and COVID-19. The Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present the program, by Bob Quinn, at a later date.

Although endangered, fortunately Polar Bears do not get COVID-19.

Please bear with us.

LRSO concert at Inter-Lakes postponed

The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra is cancelling its March 28 concert at Inter-Lakes High School Auditorium. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.

Skate park meeting is rescheduled to April

The Laconia Parks & Recreation Department is meeting about the skate park has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m., at the Laconia Community Center. They will be going over ideas for the park, such as, elements, materials and locations. The department is in need of skate park advice from the people who would use the area and know best.

If you have any questions, please contact the Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046.

‘Hands’ dinners are off

Hands Across the Table will not be serving dinner for the next three weeks to protect the health of both guests, volunteers and the greater community. They hope to resume dinners on April 8.

Altrusa Club cancels March 25 dinner

The Meredith Altrusa Club has announced that they are canceling their March 25 dinner.

Belmont closing Town Hall on Wednesday

BELMONT – The town of Belmont has announced that the Town Hall will be closed to the public Town Hall until further notice.

“We already offer the ability to conduct many resident transactions online, including vehicle registration renewals, and the payment of taxes, water and sewer bills,” the town said in a statement. “Our Town Hall employees will be working on-site and we will continue to be at your service during normal business hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Friday).