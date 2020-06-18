LACONIA — The annual spring cleanup day, delayed for more than a month because of the COVID-19 crisis, will take place Saturday.
During this event, Laconia residents may dispose of many large items and debris without charge at the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road.
However, due to the social distancing requirements that are still in effect, city and Waste Management employees will be unable to assist residents in unloading their material. Therefore, residents who need assistance with unloading will need to bring their own help with them.
The City Manager’s Office is expecting a large turnout for the event, which had been scheduled for May 2 and 9, and so it is asking people to be patient since there is likely to be a longer waiting time than normal.
Items which residents can drop off free of charge include appliances, water heaters, bagged leaves, furniture, beds, and plumbing fixtures. Tires may also be dropped off, but there is a limit of six to a customer.
Most automobile parts, including engines and radiators, are not accepted. Fees will be charged for disposal of electronics equipment.
Residents who do not have dump stickers must have some form of documentation that shows they are a Laconia resident.
To help minimize wait times, the city officials recommend residents use the following schedule when coming to the Transfer Station: those will last names beginning with A through G, 7 to 9 a.m.; last names beginning with H through N, 9 to 11 a.m.; last names beginning with O through Z, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those who want more information or who have questions about what is accepted and what is not can call the Department of Public Works at 603-528-6379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.